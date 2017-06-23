Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo to Take PSG's Offer to His Meeting With Florentino Perez

Paris Saint-Germain have never been afraid to spend to get the man they want. Over the years, the French giants have paid millions to get Edinson Cavani (€64.5 million), David Luiz (€62.8 million, already sold back to Chelsea), Ángel Di María (€62.5 million), Thiago Silva (€42 million), Lucas Moura (€45 million) and Javier Pastore (€42 million). However, those figures will pale in comparison to the amount they are willing to spend to get Cristiano Ronaldo.

(Photo: Reuters/John Sibley)Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their first goal against Russia in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup, June 21, 2017.

Marca has reported that Ronaldo is prepared to bring PSG's "money no object" offer into his meeting with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after the Confederations Cup.

Perez has defended the Portuguese footballer amid allegations that he committed tax fraud and he obviously wants his prized asset to stay with the club. However, he will have to seriously consider selling Ronaldo if PSG are offering as much as €200 million (around £176 million) to bring the forward to Paris.

That will blow the current world transfer record of €105 million that Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba out of the water.

Ronaldo is upset and he wants to leave Spain right now because of the allegations, but he hasn't closed the door on his future with the club. Perez can still convince him to stay so PSG shouldn't celebrate just yet.

According to Marca, PSG does not want to go behind Real Madrid's back to negotiate a deal with Ronaldo, so they will bring their offer straight to Perez if they are ready to make their move.

"Nasser al Khelaifi, PSG's president, is investigating just how serious Ronaldo's wishes are and if he discovers that the forward genuinely wants to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu then the first thing he will do is speak with Florentino Perez, based on an understanding not to go behind each other's' backs in order to negotiate transfers," Pablo Polo wrote in his report for Marca.