Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: PSG Close in on Deal to Sign Monaco's Fabinho

Monaco's Fábio Henrique Tavares, the Brazilian footballer better known as Fabinho, has been on Manchester United's radar for some time now and there are reports saying that they are still planning to pursue the defensive midfielder even if they succeed in securing Nemanja Matić's signature.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Вячеслав Евдокимов)Fabinho with Monaco in 2016.

Well, United may have to move fast or someone else will beat them to the punch.

Earlier this week, RMC Sport claimed that Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has made contact with Fabinho and they were looking to swoop in and sign the midfielder. Now the Daily Record has reported that PSG are closing in on his signature.

"While Fabinho was on a long list of proposed signings drawn up by the manager ahead of this summer's transfer window, multiple sources have told Record Sport Online that PSG's attempt to secure the player is considerably more advanced," Duncan Castles wrote in his report for the Daily Record.

"PSG want Fabinho as a replacement for Marco Verratti, their high-energy Italy midfielder who is agitating for an exit from the Parisian club amidst strong interest from Barcelona. They have hope to take advantage of other suitors' reluctance to meet Monaco's €45million asking price for Fabinho," he continued.

PSG are expected to make significant upgrades to their squad as they look to win back the league title next season. This seems like the perfect move since it will weaken their main rivals, current Ligue 1 champions Monaco.

It remains to be seen if Monaco are really willing to sell one of their key players to PSG.

Meanwhile, Chelsea may have to hurry up and wrap up their deal to bring Juventus' Alex Sandro to Stamford Bridge because PSG are reportedly eyeing him as well. The £61 million-rated defender was impressive last season and he shouldn't have any problems fitting in at PSG. However, reports say Chelsea are the favorites to sign the left-back right now.