Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: PSG Closing in on Monaco's Kylian Mbappé

(Photo: Reuters/Eric Gaillard) Monaco's Kylian Mbappé in action against Toulouse, April 29, 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain already pulled off the biggest transfer in years by signing Neymar from Barcelona last week, but they are prepared to flex their financial muscle once again by attempting to bring in another marquee signing before the summer transfer window closes.

According to Sport, PSG are on the brink of signing Kylian Mbappé for €180 million. The Parisians will reportedly pay Monaco €150 million up front plus €30 million more in variables.

Spanish news outlet Marca has also reported that PSG are about to complete a deal to sign Monaco's teen sensation, although there's a slight difference in the precise breakdown of the reported transfer fee. According to the report, the club has agreed to pay €160 million up front to Monaco and a further €20 million in bonuses.

But before PSG fans get too excited about the prospect of Mbappé teaming up with Neymar up front, ESPN FC has reported that the deal hasn't been sealed quite yet, and they may not even succeed in bringing the teen sensation to Paris this summer.

Apparently, PSG are struggling to convince Monaco to part ways with their Mbappé, and they also understand that they may have to let go of some of their top players if they land the French striker. However, the source did say that Mbappé really wants to join the club.

"The source said that Mbappe has been won over by the idea of returning to Paris to play for his childhood club thanks to the combination of a lucrative prospective contract, the fact that Neymar has moved to Parc des Princes and the player's concerns over Monaco's ambition after a number of key departures this summer — all of which means the idea of signing a new contract at Stade Louis II no longer appeals," Jonathan Johnson said in his report for ESPN FC.

Can PSG complete the deal in the next couple of weeks or will Mbappé stay with Monaco for another season?