Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: PSG in Talks to Sign Neymar

(Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez Livepic) Barcelona's Neymar celebrates after the game against Paris Saint-Germain, March 8, 2017.

Will Neymar finally step out of Lionel Messi's shadow this summer?

Rumors of Neymar possibly leaving Barcelona have been running rampant in the past few days. Brazilian news outlet Esporte Interativo has even claimed that he has already agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain. According to the report, the French giants will pay Barcelona a world-record transfer fee of €222 million (around £196 million) to bring him to the Parc des Princes.

Sport has also reported that some in Neymar's camp have been encouraging him to leave Barcelona so he can compete for the Ballon d'Or.

"He has been champion of Spain, Europe, the Club World Cup ... everything. What he has been told is that 'by the side of Messi you will always be second, you will always be in his shadow,'" Albert Masnou said in his report for Sport.

However, PSG fans shouldn't celebrate yet because ESPN UK has reported that a source close to the situation told them the clubs still haven't agreed on a deal. The good news is that PSG are reportedly going to do everything possible to complete the deal this time.

Despite the rumors surrounding Neymar, Barcelona vice president Jordi Mestre seems confident the Brazilian forward isn't going anywhere this summer.

"I'm 200 percent sure that he is going to stay," Mestre said, via ESPN UK. "I've read information in the French press that PSG themselves have categorically denied it, a club with whom we are maintaining absolutely normal relations. Nothing has changed in that aspect," he continued.

Mestre must be talking about the report from L'Equipe saying PSG's not interested in pursuing Neymar after their failure to work out a deal last year.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has also told BBC Neymar will not leave the club this summer.

Signing a footballer of Neymar's caliber would be a huge coup for PSG. But it's not going to be easy.