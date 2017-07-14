Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: PSG Interested in Manchester City Defender Eliaquim Mangala

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic) Manchester City's (L) Eliaquim Mangala in action against Sunderland.

Manchester City may get the chance to unload one of their biggest flops.

According to ESPN FC, Paris Saint-Germain are seriously considering a move for centre-back Eliaquim Mangala. Apparently, they want to sign him on loan before they decide to make the move permanent or not.

"According to sources close to City, Mangala, 26, is deemed surplus to requirements at Etihad Stadium but only a permanent sale will be considered for a player who cost £32 million in 2014," Jonathan Johnson wrote in his report for ESPN FC.

"PSG are keen to add a fourth central defender to their ranks to boost depth but are not keen to spend big on the France international, and the source indicated Les Parisiens would prefer an initial loan," he added.

Ever since he joined Manchester City in 2014, Mangala has failed to make a positive impact in the Premier League. And it didn't take long for the media and fans to label him a flop because of his inability to live up to his hefty price tag.

However, a lot of footballers who succeeded elsewhere have also struggled in the Premier League. Ángel Di María, Jerome Boateng, Filipe Luís, Mario Balotelli and Mohamed Salah are prime examples. Feared striker Radamel Falcao also struggled during his two loan seasons at Manchester United and Chelsea.

Maybe they just didn't fit in to the style of play in England. Or perhaps those English clubs just didn't know how to utilize their skills. In any case, these players have proven time and again that they were talented footballers.

Mangala also managed to turn heads last season while he was on a season-long loan with La Liga's Valencia, and he might get the chance to shine if he joins PSG.

The Parisians missed out on Pepe recently when the former Real Madrid centre-back decided to join Turkish club Beşiktaş instead.