Paris Saint-Germain Transfer Rumors 2017: PSG to Target Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho If They Fail to Sign Kylian Mbappé

(Photo: Reuters/Jason Cairnduff Livepic) Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho in action against Burnley, March 12, 2017.

It appears that Paris Saint-Germain may have a "Plan B" if they miss out on Monaco's Kylian Mbappé.

According to French news outlet L'Equipe, PSG are planning to pursue Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho if they fail to lure Mbappé away from Monaco. It is reported that PSG have yet to lodge a bid for the Brazilian footballer, and they will only consider doing it if they have already exhausted all options to sign Mbappé.

The report claims that the Reds are willing to part ways with their star midfielder if two conditions are met.

First, PSG have to agree to pay at least €90 million (around £79 million) for the Brazilian midfielder. Second, Liverpool want to have a replacement lined up before they will consider selling Coutinho.

Well, finding a suitable replacement isn't going to be easy for the Reds because Coutinho has arguably been the best player on the squad in the past few years. But then again, Ousmane Dembélé, Marco Asensio and Emre Mor have all been linked with a move to Liverpool. Naby Keïta is on their radar as well, so perhaps the Reds may decide to let Coutinho go if they can sign one of them.

Coutinho has helped Liverpool put themselves back in Champions League contention next season, and his passing, vision and ball control skills have played a key part in the club's success.

The midfielder just signed a five-year extension earlier this year to stay with Liverpool until 2022.

It should be noted that PSG are not the only club interested in signing Coutinho. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Barcelona for several years now, and Spanish publication Sport is claiming that he prefers to join the Catalan giants because of his relationship with fellow Brazilian Neymar.

Meanwhile, Le10Sport has reported that PSG will lodge a £70 million opening bid for Coutinho to test the Reds resolve in holding on to the midfielder.