Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon dating rumors: Korean stars just friends, college buddies, says actress' agency

Rumors that Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon are dating have been circulating online for weeks. They have been spotted spending time together in several instances, which led many fans to speculate that the two have been seeing each other.

However, her agency, Salt Entertainment, was quick to address the rumors. In a statement, a representative from Park Shin Hye's agency said, "As graduates of Chung-Ang University, the two have continued to have a close friendship. They are not in any sort of romantic relationship."

The two Korean stars reportedly met at the university, where "The Heirs" actress was majoring in drama and cinema, while the "Missing 9" actor was majoring in theater. Since then, they have maintained their friendship and continued to spend time together with their other friends.

As for the trip that the two stars reportedly went on, which further fueled the dating rumors, Salt Entertainment explained, "In the case of the overseas trip, there were a lot of other acquaintances there as well."

One of the other instances that sparked the dating rumors was when they were spotted at the national park. However, it has been confirmed that they were not alone at the time.

According the agency, "Park Shin Hye went to the park not only with Choi Tae Joon, but with many other fellow students as well. It seems that, despite the fact that there were a lot of people, many recognized only Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye."

Park Shin Hye graduated from college in 2016, alongside Girls' Generation members Sooyoung and Yuri.

She was also previously linked to other male celebrities, including "Pinocchio" co-star Lee Jong Suk, "The Heirs" co-star Lee Min Ho, and "Heartstrings" co-star Jung Yong Hwa. However, the actress has not been very open to the public regarding her personal life.