'Parks and Recreation' Reunion Rumors: Jerry Gergich Actor Jim O'Heir Says He's 'Game for More'

"Parks and Recreation" star Jim O'Heir is ready to return for another season of the comedy show. He also revealed that he already has a major plot twist in mind if ever there is indeed going to be a reunion.

YOUTUBESCREENSHOTChris Pratt as Andy Dwyer and Adam Scott as Ben in a scene on NBC’s “Parks and Recreation” Season 6

It has been two years since "Parks and Recreation" season 7 came to a close. In the popular NBC series, O'Heir played the role of the good-natured Jerry Gergich. Throughout the series, his character brought several surprises to the table, including his having a hot supermodel wife and three gorgeous daughters.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, O'Heir described the season 7 finale as "heartbreaking," although he said it was best to end the series on a high note. According to him, he would be more than willing to take part in a revival of the series, whatever it takes. He also jested that if ever the series will be picked up for another season, he would be the lead star.

"Would I go back? Whatever it took. Whatever it took! Though, next time I would be the lead and Amy Poehler could do craft services. My character would at this point be called Marty—I don't know why," he said.

O'Heir's breakthrough was in 2009, when he got the role of Jerry Gergich on "Parks and Recreation." That is why he said he was game for more in case there was any plan of reviving the series. During the interview, he also recounted how his acting career started. He shared that in the mid-'80s, he was part of a group called White Noise. When he joined the play "Stumpy's Gang" and played the role of a janitor, he was able to meet agents and managers who helped him start his career in the industry.

Currently, the 55-year-old actor is busy promoting his new comedy "Middle Man" where he portrays an aspiring comedian. The film is playing in theaters now.