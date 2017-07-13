Pastor and His Wife Receive Amazing Gifts From 'Miracle-Working God' 2 Years After Losing Their 2 Children in Car Crash

'A miracle-working, redeeming God' has just blessed a North Carolina pastor and his wife with twin boys two years after they lost their two children in a terrible road accident.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/GENTRY EDDINGS) Pastor Gentry Eddings of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and his wife, Hadley, together with their two-year-old son Dobbs before the fatal car crash.

Pastor Gentry Eddings of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and his wife, Hadley, celebrated the birth of their twins on Monday, naming them Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed, WSOC-TV reported. The boys' middle names, Dobbs and Reed, are the names of the Eddings' late sons.

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/WBTV) Pastor Gentry Eddings holds his newborn twins, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.

In May 2015, a truck smashed the rear of the car Hadley was driving, killing her two-year-old son Dobbs and injuring her. At that time Hadley was 38 weeks pregnant. She underwent an emergency C-section, and the doctors delivered Reed. However, her baby boy died a few days later.

The truck driver, 28-year-old Matthew Deans, was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison. Deans pleaded guilty and apologized to the Eddings family during a dramatic court hearing in September 2015.

The couple accepted his apology and publicly declared that they forgave him—an act that touched the hearts of many people across the nation and the world, who joined them in mourning for the loss of their two children.

The act of forgiveness became the defining moment in the couple's lives, inspiring people who came to know about their story.

Gentry said forgiving the driver who caused the death of his two sons is "an important part of our healing," according to WCNC.com.

In January, nearly two years after the tragedy, the couple received the good news that Hadley was carrying twins. Gentry released a Facebook video expressing their amazement at "this gift and this miracle of new life."

"This is who God is," he wrote. "A miracle-working, redeeming God."

After Hadley gave birth to the twins on Monday, the couple received numerous congratulatory messages. One of them came from Stacey Martin, the director of communications at Forest Hill Church, who is a family friend.

"We are thrilled for Gentry and Hadley and are continually amazed at how God continues to redeem their story," Martin told WSOC-TV. "From the tragic loss of their sons, Dobbs and Reed to the remarkable birth of their twins, Isaiah and Amos – God is creating beauty from ashes. And we – along with the Eddings and Reed families – give Him all the glory."