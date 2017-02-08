Pastor, Gospel Musician Ends Life on Camera With Third Suicide Attempt Over Mystery Woman

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Richard Nhika, a popular but reportedly troubled pastor and musician with the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe, recently ended his life on camera over a mysterious woman identified only as Nomatter. Local media say this was his third attempt at suicide.

(Photo: Facebook)Richard Nhika, 38.

Nhika, who released a song called "Courage" last November, reportedly streamed suicide live on Facebook.

The Chronicle said the 38-year-old had consumed a poisonous substance believed to be cotton pesticide in late January. He was taken to the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died a day later.

In the video, Nhika, confesses his love for Nomatter, talks about being hurt and blames her for taking his life before drinking the poison.

"Take care and I hope God blesses you. Thank you for trying. Thank Nomatter for me. Tell her. I hope God blesses her. I loved her and I showed her that I loved her. I never did anything. I was hurt but I didn't shout at her," Nhika said.

"I showed her and she said thanks. She said thanks for caring and showing me love. She was happy, these are the only words I meant to tell you. I never lied to you. This is what I'm taking right now," he said, showing the poison. "I'm taking it. God bless you. God bless you Nomatter. Thank you for taking my life. God bless you. You know the truth and God knows the truth."

It is unclear what "truth" Nhika appears to reference in the video.

The Chronicle said the pastor first attempted to take his life in 2009 when he broke up with an unidentified woman and that left him devastated.

"My brother, I had committed to someone for about two years and we broke up. This was after I paid lobola for her and thereafter things went down the drain," he told the publication. Lobola is the traditional "bride price."

"I don't understand what happened because I wanted to marry her. I was so heartbroken it took me time to recover from the whole issue," Nhika said back then.

"I nearly committed suicide after that. I drank some poison and luckily I was rushed to hospital. However, the poison damaged some of my organs. A splenectomy was done as a result. I was heartbroken. I was saved by the grace of God as He didn't let me die. I lived and I live for a higher calling," he explained.

He refused, however, to reveal the identity of that mystery woman to the publication.

"It's all in the past. One day I'll get married. I don't want to drag her through the mud but she was and still is a good person. I'm optimistic that I'll get married one day," he said.

His second suicide attempt reportedly came in 2015 after a dispute with his family.

"He tried to commit suicide after having a row with family members. However, he was overpowered by them and they took away the substance and he eventually calmed down," a source told the Chronicle.

In a statement on Facebook confirming his death, the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe said the pastor carried out his music ministry with "zeal and enthusiasm."

"Yes, it has been confirmed that Richnic Nhika (Richard Nhika) is no more. He was also a member of this Grp. It is so sad and as such, we do pay condolences to his family and friends. Richard worked hard with his musical carrier. Across the country, he featured on a lot of AFM conferences and revivals. If you have seen him on stage, you will certainly remember him for his energy, zeal and enthusiasm," the statement said.