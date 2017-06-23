Pastor Shirley Caesar to Steve Harvey: Stop Cursing

Pastor Shirley Caesar wants famous host Steve Harvey to focus on his blessings from God and stop cursing.

(Photo: Screengrab)Pastor Shirley Caesar appears on NBC variety show "Little Big Shots: Forever Young," hosted by Steve Harvey, on June 21, 2017.

Caesar, the 78-year-old Grammy Award-winning gospel music veteran and pastor, appeared on Harvey's new NBC variety show "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" Wednesday which focuses on the talents of senior citizens. Before she performed a remix of her hit song "Hold My Mule" on the show, Caesar urged Harvey to stop using profanity.

The conversation began when she recalled seeing people "shaking their butts" to a remixed version of her song that went viral last year. She excused herself for using that type of language which Harvey found amusing.

The comedian admitted to using much harsher language and told Caesar, "I'd probably have to get baptized, the stuff I done said."

Caesar did not approve of the comedian using profanity and attempted to stop him from doing so.

"Starting right now, you're not going to do that anymore, right?" she questioned Harvey.

Harvey admitted that while he has tried to stop cursing, it's not easy since he has made a lot of money doing it. Although the exchange was lighthearted, Caesar did not think Harvey had an acceptable excuse to keep cursing.

"So since God has blessed you Steve, I ain't playing darling," she told him. "You don't have to use those ugly words anymore."

The 12-time Grammy Award gospel singer who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last year has spoken out against some of the suggestive dances that people were doing to her song before she went on Harvey's show. Caesar first recorded "Hold My Mule" for a 1988 album, titled Live in Chicago.

Last year, one portion of the song where Caesar sings 'I got beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes," inspired countless people to perform a dance along with her words on social media.

The gospel music veteran previously told The Associated Press that as a pastor and gospel singer she found it disrespectful when some people were dancing in ways she deemed inappropriate.

"There's those where they have women showing their rumps, their butts ... I think they call it twerking ... I want them to know that I see it as a sign of disrespect because I'm a pastor, I'm a gospel singer and I love the Lord," she said. "I'm shocked they would do that."