Pastors Network Pres: Jim Bakker Is Wrong, Christians Won't Start 'Civil War' Over Trump Impeachment

(Photo: Screengrab/YouTube/RWW Blog) Televangelist Jim Bakker on an episode of "The Jim Bakker Show" that aired in November of 2015.

The head of a conservative Christian pastors organization has taken issue with controversial televangelist Jim Bakker's remarks that an impeachment of President Donald Trump would lead to civil war.

In statements recorded by the left-wing group Right Wing Watch that have garnered national headlines, Bakker said in a recent broadcast that if President Trump is impeached "there will be a civil war in the United States of America."

"The Christians will finally come out of the shadows, because we are going to be shut up permanently if we're not careful," said Bakker, as quoted by The Hill.

"God says faith without works is dead. We have to do things, God has been standing with me, and I don't know about you, it's time for preachers ... to stand up and shout out."

Sam Rohrer, president of the American Pastors Network, said in an interview on the radio program "Stand in the Gap Today" on Wednesday that he disagreed with Bakker on it being Christians who would start a hypothetical second civil war.

"Bakker was predicting that Christians would begin a second civil war, I'm saying no way, that's not going to happen," said Rohrer in a clip provided to The Christian Post by a spokesperson.

"Christians who understand what the Bible says, God condemns rebellion. We are to pray for those in authority. We are opposed to rebellion, that's the way God set it from the beginning."

Rohrer reasoned that if Christians did rise up in civil war, it would be due to progressive organizations pushing them to rise up.

"It's not the Christians who are starting it, it's those who are seeking the destruction of America who are starting it. The question is will Christians stand by at that point and watch it happen or allow it to happen," continued Rohrer.

"I would say in that regard, Bakker is probably right. I think they would not stand by and watch it happen, but they're not going to be the ones who start it."

Bakker is not the only person claiming that an impeachment of Trump would lead to civil conflict. Earlier this month, Trump ally Roger Stone told TMZ that he predicted a "spasm of violence" if the president was impeached.

"Try to impeach him. Just try it," declared Stone, who added that he was "not advocating violence" but only "predicting it."