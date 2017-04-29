The Unspoken Distress of Pastors

I love pastors.

I respect pastors.

No, they aren't perfect. Indeed, they often have many struggles and challenges. As I reviewed the thousands of comments I have heard from pastors, I began to see a pattern of silent expressions. Stated simply, there are many things pastors would like to say, but they don't feel like they have the freedom to do so.

I compiled 10 of the more common unspoken comments pastors wish they could express. They are in no particular order, and I have chosen not to offer further commentary to them.

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/10-common-sentiments-pastors-wish-they-could-express-181152/#YDkai6uCW2OYB9LQ.99