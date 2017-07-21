'Patapon' Remaster Coming to PlayStation 4 on Aug. 1; Pre-orders Now Available for NA

PlayStation/Patapon/Sony A screenshot of a 4K image of "Patapon" Remastered, as shown in the game announcement at the PlayStation official website.

"Patapon" for the PlayStation 4 is coming for rhythm game fans on the platform, as Sony announced a remastered version coming to the console on Aug. 1.

"Patapon Remastered" still features the original rhythm based gameplay and stylized graphics of the 2007 PSP version, but is now reworked to support High Definition 1080p resolution display for the PlayStation 4, and native 4K for the PlayStation 4 Pro.

The new remaster is set to be released on Aug. 1, and it has been available for pre-order since Tuesday, July 18. Players who pre-order "Patapon Remaster" will also receive new PlayStation 4 avatars, including Kibapon, Tatepon, Warrior, Yaripon and Yumipon.

The pre-order price for "Patapon Remaster" is about $15 from the PlayStation Store. PlayStation Plus members also get a 20 percent discount from the regular price, with the game costing $12 after the price cut.

The game's page on the PlayStation site gives more details on the story and features of the game. Just like in the 2007 PSP version, the Patapon tribe awaits the "Almighty," the player, which will lead them to victory against the evil Zigoton army through the power of the drums of war.

Players will have to remember and perfect the timing for six different drum beats, played by pressing the controller buttons, to command their Patapon army to march, attack, defend, power up, retreat, and use magic. Timing is crucial since choosing to attack instead of retreat could cause the Patapon army to run headlong into a massive boss attack.

Strategy has its place in this rhythm game, as well, as resources collected during battles can be used to customize the Patapon army. The headliner for "Patapon," like always, is the captivating music during each mission stage, as well as during the mini-games that allow players to earn bonuses and upgrades.

The video below shows a demo of "Patapon" Remastered, hosted by Shuhei Yoshida, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo last June.