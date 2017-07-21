'Patapon Remastered' Release Date: PSP Rhythm Game Coming to Consoles in August

playstation.com "Patapon Remastered" will be available digitally for PlayStation 4.

The popular rhythm game for PlayStation Portable (PSP) "Patapon" will soon find its way to PlayStation 4 (PS4).

The game, which was developed by Sony Computer Entertainment's Japan Studio and Pyramid, will have a remastered release for the gaming console that will come out on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to reports, those who will pre-order the upcoming "Patapon Remastered" will get several PlayStation 4 Avatars, including Tatepon, Kibapon, Yumipon, Yaripon, and Warrior. They can save 20 percent off from the game's usual retail price of $14.99 if they decide to purchase it prior to its release through the PlayStation Network Store.

Based on the game description of "Patapon Remastered" posted by PlayStation Lifestyle, the console version of the 2007-released platform/action rhythm game will be released in 1080p and 4K resolution that can be supported by both the PS4 and PS4 Pro gaming console platforms.

"For years the Patapon tribe has lived in the desolate frontier, driven from their home by the evil Zigoton army. Behind the Patapons' cute exterior, lies a fierce warrior spirit that can only be commanded by the beat of their God's war drum," the game description reads. "They wait for the day that the 'Almighty' will return, to lead them against their enemies and bring them back to their homeland. Finally, their wait has come to an end as the drums of war are heard once again."

Sony first talked about its plans to bring "Patapon" to consoles back in December 2016.

The game studio also mentioned that it will also release two other PSP games titles for its gaming consoles, including the 2006-released "PaRappa the Rapper" from the Japanese studio NanaOn-Sha and another platform video game from Sony called "LocoRoco" that was also released during the same year. However, details about the titles release have yet to be unveiled.