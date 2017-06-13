'Pathfinder: Kingmaker' Kickstarter Update: Owlcat Games Raises More Than $400,000 With a Month To Go

Fans of the classic game "Pathfinder Adventure Path" will be excited to know that a video game called "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" is in the works, in partnership with Owlcat Games.

Facebook/PathfinderCRPGOwlcat Games is developing a video game called 'Pathfinder: Kingmaker.'

The video game developer has taken to Kickstarter to seek funds for the game. As of publication, the project has already accumulated $415,020 pledges from 8,124 backers. It currently only has less than a month to achieve its goal of half a million dollars. But at the rate it is going, it looks like "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" is on its way to reality.

"Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the first single-player computer RPG based on the acclaimed Pathfinder Roleplaying Game. The game invites players to Golarion, a world rich with history, mystery, and conflict, and gives players the chance to claim part of this world as their own," the description on the Kickstarter page read.

The game will allow the players to build their own kingdom by beginning as a humble baron. Of course, building an entire kingdom will not come without obstacles, as problems like the threat of outside forces may arise.

IGN's Rowan Kaiser was able to get a firsthand look at "Pathfinder: Kingmaker." After playing a section of it, he was able to find that "what seems to be a comfortable, generic RPG trope has the promise of a little extra depth." Gameplay also revealed that certain decisions and events ultimately affect the outcome, with relationships playing a big role in the game as well.

Owlcat Games projects "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" to consist of 40 hours of core gameplay. However, if players choose to complete all the side quests as well, that number will be doubled. The developer also promises over 100 monsters, more than 10 classes and 7 races in store.

The Kickstarter page also laid out where the potential funds would go should they be able to reach their goal. A huge chunk of the budget (29 percent) will be allocated to art assets, while the second largest fraction (18 percent) will be spent on user interfaces.