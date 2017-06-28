'Pathfinder: Kingmaker' News: Title Getting Isometric RPG, Thanks to Successful Kickstarter Campaign

The "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" isometric role-playing game is now a reality after its Kickstarter campaign successfully met its goal. Now, the developers are teasing a few stretch goals before the campaign officially ends in two weeks.

Owlcat Games/YoutubeScreenshot "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" Kickstarter video

Having reached its goal of over $500,000 from crowdfunding, the game will be developed by Owlcat Games. The Russian team is behind a number of moderately successful games such as "Skyforge" and "Allods Online."

Owlcat also enlisted the services of Chris Avellone, chief creative officer and co-founder of Obsidian Entertainment to handle the narrative design. Avellone's most recent additions to his gaming resume included "Torment: Tides of Numenera" and "Prey."

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is based on the tabletop RPGs owned by Paizo Publishing. Paizo previously worked closely with "Magic the Gathering" publisher Wizards of the Coast to create adventure modules in the "Dungeons & Dragons" 3.5 edition ruleset.

However, with the release of "D&D's" fourth edition, the two parted ways. Since then Paizo's game has risen to become one of the most popular tabletop RPG's rivalling even its older brother "D&D."

So far the only version of the game to make the transition to the digital realm has been a collectible card game. With Wizard's of the Coast's "Magic the Gathering" getting its own isometric RPG, it was only a matter of time before Paizo followed suit.

The game will be based on a "Pathfinder" module of the same name. According to the Kickstarter description, the game will include "a host of brand-new events, companions, allies, and threats that expand and enhance the original."

Gameplay revolves around the player setting up a kingdom in the Stolen Lands region of Golarion and every action will be a reflection of their character. The choices of the player will be reflected in his kingdom, quite literally with the capital city changing based on the player's policies, decisions, and even allies.

So for those who want the thrill of governing their own kingdom or simply want to know how it feels like to be Donald Trump for a day, this game definitely a worth a try. "Pathfinder: Kingmaker" is set to be released in August 2018. And for those who were generous enough to back the game on Kickstarter, they will get their copy of the game for only $28.