Sifting the Sands for Evidence of Moses

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

"Patterns of Evidence" expert Tim Mahoney believes the Bible is losing its authority so he is setting out for a new discovery to historically prove the life of Moses.

"The Bible has been displaced from its position of authority in the eyes of most Americans. It has been diminished and discredited because it has seemingly been proven to be not historical," Mahoney said in a go fund me campaign he launched for the new series, "Patterns of Evidence: Moses."

Read more at http://www.christianpost.com/news/patterns-of-evidence-expert-sets-out-to-historically-prove-life-miracles-of-moses-video-188358/#iZxZgJF15AscDdCW.99

