Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger Engagement: Couple Responds to Haters Criticizing Romance 15 Months After Comedian's Wife's Death

Comedian Patton Oswalt and actress Meredith Salenger happily announced their engagement on July 6. It should have been a time for celebration but the couple has been bombarded with haters who criticized the romance and believed that Oswalt was supposed to remain grieving 15 months after his wife died.

After his wife died last year, Patton Oswalt is now ready to commit to love again.

In a post on Facebook, Oswalt linked to a message written by Erica Roman in defense of the newly-engaged couple. Oswalt said he wanted to ignore the "grub worms" who have been lambasting him and his fiancée but Roman summed up his thoughts perfectly.

In her blog, Roman, who lost her husband around the same time as Oswalt lost his wife, said no one had the right to judge the comedian for finding love again.

"How long should a widow sit in isolation before you are comfortable enough to release them from their solitary confinement?" Roman asked the public criticizing the couple. "If you see a widow or widower overcome that knowledge and choose to open their heart to that pain once again, instead of judging, you should be celebrating their bravery and fortitude."

Oswalt's wife, Michelle McNamara, suddenly died in April 2016 after drinking prescription medication when she had an undiagnosed heart condition. Oswalt spoke at length about his grief and taking care of their 8-year-old daughter all by himself in the months following her death. Hence, people were surprised when he revealed he is getting married again.

Salenger also shared Roman's post and answered the critics. She said Oswalt's departed wife's siblings and family knew of their relationship and are happy for them.

Sources close to the couple told People that Oswalt and Salenger have been going out for a few months and met through a common friend, actress Martha Plimpton. Many of their friends supported the new relationship. For them, what really matters is that Alice will grow up to be a happy child despite unexpectedly losing her mother as she and Salenger seem to get along well.