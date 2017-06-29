Paul George Recruiting Klay Thompson and LeBron James to Join Him in Los Angeles

Paul George isn't wearing a Los Angeles Lakers uniform yet, but he's reportedly doing some recruiting already.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Chrishmt0423)Paul George with the Indiana Pacers in 2014.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game, NBC Sports Bay Area's Kelenna Azubuike revealed that George has reached out to Klay Thompson and LeBron James to talk about the possibility of playing together with the Lakers in the future. However, he doesn't believe that Thompson will leave the Golden State Warriors.

"He's definitely put in a call to Klay Thompson, and obviously he feels like Klay Thompson's a guy he would love to play with on the Lakers. For all we know, Klay could've said buzz off, I'm staying with the Warriors," Azubuike said, via Silver Screen and Roll.

"He's talked to LeBron James, and he's trying to see if he can figure out who can come with him to the Lakers. I doubt, highly doubt that Klay Thompson will end up leaving the Warriors," he continued.

This is an ambitious plan. But before the Lakers do that, they will have to clear up a lot of cap space for George and James. Thompson will not be a free agent until the 2019 offseason, so the Warriors don't have to worry about that right now.

The Lakers will become a legitimate title contender if they can get George and James by next season, but can they really lure Thompson away from the Warriors? Don't forget, this team has won two titles in the past three seasons and their core players are still in their prime. The Warriors are expected to challenge for more titles in the next few seasons while the Lakers are still in the process of building a contender.

Seeing George, James and Thompson together in purple and gold is little more than a pipe dream right now. But who knows. Anything can happen between now and the summer of 2019.