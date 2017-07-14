Paul Wesley, Phoebe Tonkin Dating Rumors: Did Couple Break Up Again? Actor Refuses 'The Originals' Cameo

Did Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin break up again? Following news that the actor refused to cameo on his girlfriend's show, "The Originals," there is speculation that Tonkin was his real reason.

Facebook/thevampirediaries Paul Wesley has been in a relationship with Phoebe Tonkin for over four years.

Wesley spoke with TV Guide recently and said he was not interested in reprising his "The Vampire Diaries" role on the spin-off "The Originals." Wesley said his character, Stefan Salvatore, has been "laid to rest" and he wants to keep it this way.

The actor also said he wants to stay away from doing a supernatural show following eight years of playing a vampire. Wesley, however, was recently working on the set of "Shadowhunters," another supernatural/fantasy series. He directed the episode that will air on Monday, July 17.

Wesley also did not post any greeting on social media for Tonkin, who celebrated her 28th birthday last July 12. As of press time, the actors also reportedly no longer follow each other on social media, thus fueling more speculation that they broke up again.

Wesley and Tonkin revealed in March that had ended their four-year relationship. Sources told E! News that the actors remained good friends despite the breakup.

"The relationship just ran its course," the source said.

By April, however, Tonkin was once again publicly expressing her fondness for Wesley by posting his photo. Though the pair did not confirm they got back together, fans picked up on how he posted a comment on her social media post and he addressed Tonkin as "babe."

Paul Wesley comments on Phoebe Tonkin's photo pic.twitter.com/hjJfO2a93o — Cortney D (@cortneyd_) April 27, 2017

In an interview with Elle Australia for the July issue, the actress allegedly expressed gratitude for having her boyfriend in her life.

"My partner is incredibly well-versed," Tonkin said. "He grew up with three sisters so he's definitely been educated about women firsthand!"

But now it seems the couple might have broken up again. Fans are waiting on official word from their representatives.