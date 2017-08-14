'Pawn Stars' Chumlee Sells Las Vegas Property for $1.8M

Facebook/PawnStars Austin "Chumlee" Russell stars in History Channel's "Pawn Stars."

Fan-favorite "Pawn Stars" staff Austin "Chumlee" Russell puts his five-bedroom Las Vegas bachelor pad up for sale for $1,849,900.

According to reports, the Las Vegas property of one of the main staff of History Channel's hit reality show becomes the most popular listing in the city for the week.

In a statement posted on Realtor.com, listing agent Kyle Gluhm explained that the reason why the property became popular is because it used to belong to Chumlee.

The 6,200-square-foot property was reportedly built in 1981, but the History Channel star was able to purchase it back in 2012. Chumlee immediately remodeled the place to give it a more contemporary look.

"The house was really outdated when he bought it," Gluhm stated.

Prospective buyers will notice that the home's posh finishes feature Brazilian granite countertops and flooring, Venetian plaster, recessed lighting, as well as a custom paint job. It also comes with a garden that features a lush landscape complete with a pool and a flowing waterfall.

The property also comes with a sprawling rooftop viewing deck that Chumlee himself added. This can be a great location for enjoying the views of the Las Vegas strip at night. A separate guesthouse is also available.

Those who own RVs will also appreciate the property's 2,100-square-foot-garage where they can park their vehicles.

However, those who are expecting to see the famous Chum Chum room that reportedly comes with a stripper pole where the "Pawn Stars" staff were arrested in March 2016 for possession of weapons and illegal drugs will be disappointed, since it will not be included in the sales.

Despite selling his bachelor pad, Chumlee reportedly has no intentions to leave Las Vegas. The reality show star will move into a new house in the city.

Once a deal for the property has been finalized, Chumlee is expected to gain as much as $750,000.