'Pawn Stars' News: Chumlee Opens New Candy Shop

"Pawn Stars" star Chumlee has added another business under his name. For the past few months, he has been actively campaigning for Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard, which he will soon launch with his brother Sage at the Pawn Plaza.

Facebook/PawnStarsPromotional photo for "Pawn Stars"

Chumlee's new business venture will go on top of his existing novelty items business at the pawnshop, which sells T-shirts and other items. According to reports, Chumlee took advantage of the shop's popularity--being the set of a popular reality TV show-- to put up a business there.

Recently, Chumlee has been gracing several interviews with local radio stations and area newspapers to generate buzz for his new business. However, many wonder why its opening day has been pushed back for more than a month now.

Initially, Chumlee announced that his new shop would open on May 8. There are speculations that he must be planning to have a grand opening for his new business, hence the delay.

In a recent video interview, Chumlee gave the public a glimpse of his new store by showing some of their offered treats, such as Bottle Caps and special jelly beans. Although his store has a wide variety of candies to offer, it looks like patrons need to visit the store early to avail of the treats. This is because the door of the store shows that Chumlee's Candy will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m.

Chumlee's new store is located beside Rick Harrison's Rick's Rollin' BBQ and Tavern at Pawn Plaza. Rick is the son of Richard Harrison, the one who influenced Chumlee to enter the world of enterprising. He was also the one who opened the pawnshop that eventually paved the way for the TV series "Pawn Stars." The Harrison family also own Pawn Plaza.

Currently, Chumlee, who rose to fame because of "Pawn Stars," has a net worth of $5 million.