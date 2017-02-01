PAX South 2017: Borealys Games Previews 'Mages of Mystralia'

Lucky fans of "Mages of Mystralia" got to glimpse and try out the upcoming game at the recently concluded PAX South 2017, which was held from Jan. 27 to 29 in San Antonio, Texas. And, judging by the reviews, the game has a lot to offer.

Facebook/borealysgames'Mages of Mystralia' will be released in the spring.

According to iDigitalTimes, the game will definitely appeal to "Harry Potter" fans since it primarily deals with the casting of spells in order to progress. But the most intriguing part of its design is that the spells are not hard-coded into the game. This means players are able to customize the types of spells that they cast against opponents depending on the augments they choose. There are several of directional, elemental and reactionary augments within the game, which means there are countless permutations of spells available.

Since the spells work depending on the player's design, it makes the game all the more enticing. Creativity will definitely come into play, in addition to the action and open-world exploraton that is already being offered. The publication also notes that creating spells is not as difficult as it initially seems. In fact, it is as easy as dragging nodes onto grids. Furthermore, players are also able to unlock additonal spells within the game, provided they meet the requirements.

The game's premise is simple enough to understand too. According to Borealys Games, the studio that developed the game, "Mages of Mystralia" follows Zia as she improves her magical abilities and makes her way across the lands. Zia has the ultimate goal of restoring 13 celestial observatories, but that does not mean that she will not encounter a handful of bad guys along the way.

In preparation for the game's release in spring, Borealys Games has unveiled the first in a series of spellcrafting guides. The first one was uploaded to YouTube and discusses the basic fireball.

As of now, though, no specific release date has been set for "Mages of Mystralia." The game will be available on Steam and the PlayStation 4.