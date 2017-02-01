PAX South 2017: Defiant Development's 'Hand of Fate 2' Wows Critics With Overall Improvement

Defiant Development showcased their upcoming game, "Hand of Fate 2," at the recent PAX South 2017 in San Antonio, Texas. And based on first impression reviews of the game, it looks like Defiant has another hit on its plate.

Facebook/defiantdevelopment'Hand of Fate 2' will be released on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Steam this year.

The first "Hand of Fate" game was received well by the public, although there were a few complaints about some of its features. And it looks like Defiant really listened to these comments, especially considering the improvements made on "Hand of Fate 2."

According to iDigitalTimes, there are two main changes made to the game that deserve recognition: its slow-motion camera and the game's campaign. The first "Hand of Fate" was criticized for its camera work when it slowed down as consecutive hits were dealt against opponents. This time around, Defiant made sure that slow-motion camera work would only be adopted for the final blow in combats, zooming in on these kills.

WWG adds that combat is more challenging in "Hand of Fate 2." Some bosses will be harder to defeat than others, requiring players to enhance their strategic skills when it comes to deciding which cards to utilize in certain situations. The media outlet also states that those who have played "Hand of Fate" will be more motivated by the game's improved mechanics, and new fans of the franchise will not have a hard time catching on to how everything works.

As for the game's campaign, it is still divided into two main parts, but the overall campaign consists of 22 stages. These stages are not strictly linear, so players can choose where to begin. This is considerably different from the schematic presented in "Hand of Fate," where players were asked to defeat 12 different bosses.

It has also been noted that the overall design has improved as well. Animations are better, a better engine was used, and the general look and feel of the game is marginally superior.

"Hand of Fate 2" will be released on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Steam sometime this year.