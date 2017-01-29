PAX South 2017 News: 'Killing Floor: Incursion' Playable on Oculus Touch; More Major Announcements

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

PAX South 2017 paved the way for new releases in the gaming world. Tripwire Interactive was one of the many game studios to show off its upcoming offerings at the event.

Facebook/tripwireinteractiveA screenshot of "Killing Floor: Incursion," which is currently playable at PAX South 2017

Two of its upcoming titles were the star of its presentation — the highly-anticipated games, "Killing Floor: Incursion" and "Rising Storm 2: Vietnam" although the hype and excitement are on the former.

Playable at the ongoing PAX South 2017, "Killing Floor: Incursion" marks the studio's first venture into the virtual reality (VR) scene via the Oculus Touch and will see carnage the highest and most brutal it has ever been in the long-running franchise.

Tripwire says "Killing Floor: Incursion" will offer "intense and unmatched cooperative VR shooter combat in the deep and richly compelling Killing Floor universe."

Fans can still try "Killing Floor: Incursion" at PAX South 2017. It should still be playable today from Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Booth #10647.

While at it, PAX South 2017 would not want to miss out on getting a feel of "Rising Storm 2: Vietnam," which Tripwire describes as a "brutal authentic recreation of the Vietnam War."

Apart from getting the chance to play the yet to be released game, PAX South 2017 attendees will also be treated to "never-been-seen content." Screenshots for both titles were also released by Tripwire.

"Killing Floor: Incursion" and "Rising Storm 2: Vietnam" are set for release later this year. Specific information about that should be revealed soon.

Nintendo is also part of the PAX South 2017, where they showcased a whole host of upcoming games including the much-awaited "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."

Also playable at the event include "Super Bomberman R," "Ultra Street Fighter II," "Splatoon 2," "ARMS" and "1-2-Switch!"

North Star Games chose PAX South 2017 to make official the iPad version of its hit card game "Evolution" and even demoed it at the event.