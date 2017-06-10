'Payday 2' News, Updates: Five Million Copies Now Available for Free on Steam

Overkill Software has just made five million copies of their four-player, co-operative heist video game titled "Payday 2" free. The flagship game will be free for Steam players and unlike the usually limited time period when players can get to enjoy the full features, "Payday 2" is completely free of charge for those who get it before June 21 or until the number of downloads reaches five million.

Overkill Software Promotional picture for the game "Payday 2."

The good news for fans gets better as Overkill Software will also offer "Payday VR" for free to anyone with a copy of "Payday 2" on Steam, as reported by Polygon. It would be important to remember for players that the special offer won't be forever. "Payday 2" will go back to charging players who wish to have a copy on their console after five million downloads.

For anyone looking to have "Payday 2" on Steam, they would just have to go to the store, log in, head over to the "Payday 2" official page and select install game.

As good as the news is for fans, many have wondered about the reason for such a hefty giveaway. The reason for Overkill Software's decision is actually because of "Payday 2: Ultimate Edition," which is still in development. It will include all the downloadable contents (DLCs) and will cost $45. For those who already have "Payday 2" on Steam, they can avail of the next installment at a much lower price. In preparation for the package, all DLCs have been removed from availability.

"Payday 2" is known for its plot which involves a heist and lets players form a team of four for the mission. It is a first-person shooter video game and it has garnered a lot of positive reviews ever since its release on Steam.

"Payday 2" is also currently playable on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.