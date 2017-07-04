'Peaky Blinders' Season 4: Cillian Murphy Gears Up for War in 1st-Look Photo

Facebook/PeakyBlinders Promotional image for "Peaky Blinders"

Cillian Murphy seems ready to take down his enemies in the first-look photo for "Peaky Blinders" season 4.

The British crime drama is set to debut later this year on BBC. While fans are waiting for the gangster family's return, the network recently released the first photo for season 4. On Thursday, BBC Two revealed a photo of Murphy in character as gangster Tommy Shelby equipped with a black rifle.

According to reports, production for the upcoming installment is near completion. Murphy and the rest of the cast are still shooting scenes for the period drama in Liverpool, which looks more similar the 1920s version of Birmingham compared to the real deal. It's unclear whether the cast and crew are filming for the fifth and final season at the same time.

Details about the season 4 plot remain under wraps, but series creator Steven Knight previously said he wants to make the last shot of the entire series to feature the first sounding of the air raid siren that signals the start of World War II.

Award-winning actor Adrien Brody and "Game Of Thrones" star Aiden Gillen are set to join the cast lineup for the next season. Speaking with Metro in May, Knight shared some information about the duo's respective roles.

"Adrien plays the threat to the family, and possibly the biggest they'll face," he revealed. "Aidan is a sort of, in the face of danger it's like pressing the nuclear button, you get him to help – let's put it that way."

When asked about the future of "Peaky Blinders," Knight mentioned that season 5 might be the show's last. However, he would be open to do more installments beyond that if fans want to.

"We'll do four and five and then we'll decide just before shooting five whether or not to carry on," he added. "... If at the end of season five we want to do more Peaky, then that's what we'll do."

The fourth season of "Peaky Blinders" is expected to premiere sometime this fall on BBC Two.