Pentatonix Looking for New Member

The five-person a cappella group Pentatonix are still on the lookout for a new member to replace Avi Kaplan, who is parting ways with them.

Facebook/Pentatonix Avi Kaplan is still part of the Pentatonix tour.

Speaking to People, Kirstin Maldonado, the only female member of the group, shared that they are planning to recruit a new bass singer to complete their act.

"We'll have to find a new bass," she said. "There are five of us, so that's a fifth that's gone."

After six years with Pentatonix, Kaplan opted to take a step back from the group to pursue a solo career. The decision was not easy for him to make as well, but with the support of his friends Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola, he plucked up the courage to do so.

Through Facebook, Kaplan notified their fans of his choice, describing it as one of the "toughest decisions" he has ever made.

"We just want everyone to be happy." Maldonado continued, "We're definitely gonna work on finding a new person for it, and it'll just be a new chapter. "I'm looking forward to what that new chapter will be. It'll be different, but I think it needs to be."

Kaplan is leaving the team, but he is still signed onto a number of Pentatonix activities. They have concerts lined up. More recently, the group performed at the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage, which according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was a rare sight as it was a sold-out show for the affair.

Apart from looking for their fifth member, Maldonado is also busy with launching her solo career as Kirstin. The singer has a six-track album titled LOVE, which includes her first single "Break a Little."

Despite her new career move, the singer is still signed onto Pentatonix. As of now, Maldonado has no plans to part from the a cappella group.