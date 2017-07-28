'People of Earth' Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers: 'New Girl' Star Nasim Pedrad Joins Cast as No-Nonsense FBI Agent

Facebook/TBSNetwork Promotional banner for TBS' sci-fi-comedy series, "People of Earth."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is after Jonathan Walsh (Michael Cassidy) for suspicions of fraud and money laundering. But Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) might be in for the surprise of her life as she continues her investigations on the next episode of TBS' comedy series "People of Earth."

Investigating Walsh is Foster's first assignment with the Bureau, and she seems very confident that she will get to the bottom of things fairly quickly. After all, she was top of her class, and she even won the marksmanship award. Walsh's case should be piece of cake.

However, she will soon realize that this is further from the truth. When she goes to meet the members of StarCrossed, a support group for experiencers or survivors of alien abduction, she will no doubt be hearing claims about Walsh that may be way out of her jurisdiction.

Richard (Brian Huskey), whom Foster has previously seen in a video interview with Officer Glimmer (H. Jon Benjamin), has been very adamant about his claims of seeing Walsh in his reptilian form. Will seeing him in person convince Foster that there may be merit in Richard's words? And will she be desperate enough to look into Richard's claims in order to resolve Walsh's case?

On the other hand, Yvonne (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) will be organizing a search party for Gerry (Luka Jones). The toll both attendant has finally been abducted by aliens, more specifically the gray alien, Jeff (Ken Hall). Nobody has caught on with this fact yet.

As for the aliens, a recent merger has brought together the Alpha and Trinity Federations, thereby assigning a new boss for the mission on Earth. Said new boss, Eric (Peter Serafinowicz), is a hard one to crack and a harder one to lie to, so Jeff will be asking Gerry for advice on how to deal with his new superior.

"People of Earth" season 2 episode 2 titled "Uneasy Alliance" airs on Monday, July 31, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.