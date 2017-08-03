'People of Earth' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Is the Gerry–Yvonne Romance Done For Good?

Facebook/TBSNetwork Promotional banner for TBS' sci-fi-comedy series, "People of Earth."

Gerry (Luka Jones) loves Yvonne (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), but there is also nothing he wants more than to be abducted by aliens. What happens now that Gerry has just returned from the sub-ship on the next episode of TBS' comedy series, "People of Earth"?

Apparently, Gerry is not lucky enough of a guy to get both of his wishes in this lifetime. He may love Yvonne, and has even made some significant progress in their relationship before he finally got abducted by the gray alien Jeff (Ken Hall), but now that he's back, things are about to get complicated, both in his life and in his relationship with Yvonne.

According to the official synopsis for the next episode titled "Gerry's Return," Gerry comes back to Earth only to find out that Yvonne does not date a fellow experiencer; that is, a person who has been abducted by aliens.

How will this revelation affect the previously budding relationship between the two? Will Gerry just accept this unfortunate turn of events, or will he instead go to great lengths to change Yvonne's mind?

While bearing the agony of a potentially lost love, Gerry will also be returning to StarCrossed, a support group for survivors of alien encounters. The group has only just come together again after disbanding during the first season. Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) and Gina (Ana Gasteyer) called everyone together to try and get to the bottom of their abduction by Jonathan (Michael Cassidy) while they were all kids.

On the other hand, Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) has just found one of Nancy's (Debra Lynne McCabe) missing fingers in Gina's vacuum bag. Richard (Brian Huskey) has told her about an exploding robot, but she deemed it too fantastical to believe. Could finding a part of the android's body finally change her mind?

The synopsis does not say. It does, however, tease that Agent Foster will at least be able to make contact with Jonathan with Ozzie's help.

And while all these are happening, Doug (Oscar Nuñez) and Chelsea (Tracee Chimo) will finally be going on their first real date.

"People of Earth" season 2 episode 3 airs on Monday, Aug. 7, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.