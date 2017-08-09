'People of Earth' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: More Tough Times Await Gray Alien Jeff

Facebook/TBSNetwork Promotional banner for TBS' sci-fi-comedy series, "People of Earth."

Gina's (Ana Gasteyer) birthday is coming up, and she has just found the perfect excuse to use the occasion to their advantage. Will they ever be able to get Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) off Jonathan's (Michael Cassidy) case on the next episode of TBS' comedy series, "People of Earth"?

Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) and Agent Foster were supposed to meet Jonathan in the previous episode, but the reptilian alien, and Ozzie's former boss, chose instead to run away. But according to the official synopsis for the next episode, titled "Always a Day Away," he will at least consider meeting up with Ozzie this time around.

It is for this reason that Gina will be using her birthday party in order to distract Agent Foster, just long enough for Ozzie to sneak out and see Jonathan. What will the two of them talk about? And will Ozzie demand to know more about that time long ago when Jonathan abducted him and quite possibly the other members of StarCrossed when they were kids?

Meanwhile, new alien leader, Eric (Peter Serafinowicz), also known as The Cube, will pressure the gray alien, Jeff (Ken Hall), into cleaning up the sub-ship.

In an interview with Syfy Wire, actor Hall said that Jeff will be having a hard time this season, especially since his new boss "doesn't really like him very much." He added adjusting to the new situation would be difficult for Jeff because the gray alien has always felt that he should be in charge of this mission.

"That's what you're going to see, more of Jeff having to deal with more of these dynamics of a boss he doesn't get along with," Hall said.

On the other hand, the white alien, Don (Björn Gustafsson), is about to tell Kelly (Alice Wetterlund) something. Is he finally telling his beloved the true nature of his being?

"People of Earth" season 1 episode 4 airs on Monday, Aug. 14, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.