'People of Earth' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Alien Revelations Lead to Tragedy?

It looks like tragedy is about to befall StarCrossed as TBS' alien comedy series, "People of Earth" continues.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming fifth episode titled "Why Can't We Be Friends?" Ozzie (Wyatt Cenac) will finally get a chance to confront his former boss, Jonathan (Michael Cassidy), about his real identity as a reptilian alien. Jonathan is still on the run and is, at the moment, only willing to communicate with Ozzie.

What will this upcoming confrontation lead to? Will Jonathan be able to find the answers he's been looking for about his dreams of alien abduction when he was a kid? Did that really happen, and if so, what was its significance? Also, for his part, will Jonathan finally be ready to reveal the alien's true mission on Earth?

On the other hand, StarCrossed member Richard, who has since become more offbeat than usual after witnessing his ex-girlfriend, Nancy (Debra Lynne McCabe), explode, will get fired from his job. The explosion revealed that Nancy was an android all along, and this was just the kind of truth that Richard was just not ready for.

Could this be why he teams up with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent, Foster (Nasim Pedrad) on her search for Jonathan? Also, will this search eventually lead him to the fact that Nancy is still alive and has been in Jonathan's care ever since the incident?

Moreover, which of this episode's revelations will ultimately lead to the tragedy that the group will have to cope with in episode 6?

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Aftermath," the members of StarCrossed will have to come to terms with a tragic event, while Agent Foster sends her first report to the FBI. It also seems that Jonathan and Don (Björn Gustafsson) may finally be able to voice out their reservations about the alien mission.

"People on Earth" airs on Mondays at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.