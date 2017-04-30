'Perception' Release Date, News: First-Person Horror Game Coming in May 30

After its announcement in 2015, first-person horror game "Perception" finally has a release date. Coming on May 30, 2017, the game will be available for PC, Xbox One and the PlayStation 4.

YouTube/Bill GardnerA screenshot from the first "Perception" horror game trailer.

In the game, players are a blind woman named Cassie Thornton, who must navigate her way inside a haunted mansion in Massachussetts.

The supernatural being inside the mansion is known only as "the presence," and players are equipped with nothing other than a walking stick, a smartphone and the character's hearing ability.

Lead project manager, Bill Gardner, previously confirmed that players will not have shotguns, magic powers or anything like that.

Players, however, will get a visualization of their environment through a tap of the walking stick or sounds heard from the background.

Cassie also uses the smartphone to examine evidence found in the mansion. Through this, players will see flashbacks that show the different eras and owners that the house went through. Players will find that the mansion's architecture and decor change over time.

Cassie needs to find out the evil of each generation that owned the mansion, then it is her job to turn those wrongs into rights.

The upcoming game banks on the cat-and-mouse approach or the hide-and-seek feel for thrill-seeking video game players.

"Perception" was funded via Kickstarter in 2015, and it was first proposed for a June 2016 release, but the game was not ready by then.

It gathered a total of $168,041 in funds out of its goal of $150,000 and has a tally of 4,357 backers.

It is developed by Deep End Games - a team composed mostly of former "BioShock" developers. Gardner, for instance, served as design director for "BioShock Infinite."

The game is also the first one to be published by Feardemic, a Poland-based company. In addition, the game will also come to Nintendo Switch at a later date.