'Perception' Release Date News: Game Arrives Later for Console Players

The narrative horror video game "Perception" has been delayed on consoles shortly before its launch on PC.

Facebook/thedeependgamesPromotional image for the narrative horror video game "Perception" by Deep End.

On Tuesday, "Perception" was released on PC. However, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will need to wait another week to get the game due to some technical problems the developers detected just when it was about to be released.

Due to an unexpected administrative snafu re: ratings/territories, consoles delayed a week. Steam/GOG tomorrow! https://t.co/dgSC4GDoJM — Perception/DeepEnd (@TheDeepEndGames) May 29, 2017

Developers from The Deep End Games announced through the game's official Twitter page on Monday night, "Due to an unexpected administrative snafu re: ratings/territories, consoles delayed a week."

In a reply to a fan, developers further explained the delay was caused by an "administrative error regarding ratings across territories."

While the developer did not provide a specific release date for console players, "a week" likely means it will be released the following Tuesday, June 6, from the time it was launched on PC.

"Perception's" game mechanics was built based on the first-person adventure horror genre. Players will assume the character of a blind woman named Cassie. Despite not having the sense of sight, Cassie uses her skills of echolocation to roam around a haunted house.

Echolocation is the ability to get a feel of one's surroundings by only taking hints from the sound of echoes. The instinct to develop this skill normally grows on people who have lost their sense of sight. For example, blind people can usually be seen with a cane which they use to tap on objects in front of or around them as they walk. This is the same case for the game's protagonist.

A series of horrific nightmares have led Cassie to explore the haunted house in Gloucester, Massachusetts, which can be seen in the first trailer of the game titled "Echo Bluff." This is also the name given to the eerie mansion.

Shortly after entering Echo Bluff, Cassie realized that the mansion was filled with spirits who have haunted several generations of people who tried to live there. Going deeper into the game, players will discover the mystery of why of all people, Cassie was the one called by fate to explore Echo Bluff.

"Perception" can now be bought on Steam and GOG with a 13 percent discount that brings the price down to $19.99.