'Percy Jackson 3' News: Fans Petition 20th Century Fox to Make the Movie Happen

After it was rumored last year that "Percy Jackson 3" movie was not happening as The CW had, allegedly, brought the rights to the franchise, it has been learned that fans are once again clamoring for a third "Percy Jackson" movie.

It has been four years since "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was dropped in cinemas. Despite this, though, fans are still not giving up their hope to see another movie that will follow the adventures of the demigod character anew, Percy Jackson (Logan Lerman in the two "Percy Jackson" movies), based on the third book of Rick Riordan's series of "Percy Jackson" novels, "Percy Jackson: The Titan's Curse."

According to reports, fans have launched two new petitions asking 20th Century Fox to make "Percy Jackson: The Titan's Curse" into a movie. Upon checking one of the petitions, it was learned that it has already gathered more than 1,200 signatures, but still short of almost 300 signatures in order to meet its target of 1,500 petitioners.

To recall, it was rumored last year that The CW has already brought the rights to Riordan's "Percy Jackson" stories as, allegedly, the network was planning to adapt the novels into a TV series. While the reports got the fans excited, it turned out that they were nothing but rumors as revealed by Riordan himself on Twitter.

"That TV show rumor is false. I have NO influence/control to make that happen," Riordan said on Twitter.

Apparently, there is no certainty whether a third "Percy Jackson" movie is happening or not. In the event that it really happens, it is suspected to usher in a new set of cast members as the original stars, including Lerman, are already too old for their respective roles.

As Percy Jackson is a 14-year-old demigod, and Lerman is now 25 years old, it goes without saying that the next "Percy Jackson" movie should, indeed, introduce a new actor to breathe life into the character in the event that "Percy Jackson: The Titan's Curse" really happens.