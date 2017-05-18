'Percy Jackson' Updates: Both Movie Sequel and TV Series Still Up in the Air

It has been four years since the last "Percy Jackson" movie arrived in theaters, but fans are still not giving up on their hope to see the adventures of the demigod in another sequel.

There is no denying that "Percy Jackson 3" is one of the most-clamored-for movie. With the movie's main actor, Logan Lerman, clarifying that he is contractually obligated to reprise his role in the event that a "Percy Jackson 3" is greenlighted, fans are still very much hopeful to see a "Percy Jackson" sequel, which will be based on the third book of Rick Riordan's series of novels, "Percy Jackson: The Titan's Curse."

"If we want to make a third one I have to do it, I'm contractually obligated to three movies. I love those movies, they'r e a lot of fun to make," Lerman told Independent in an interview back in 2014.

Last year, though, there were rumors claiming that, instead of "Percy Jackson 3," fans could look forward to the arrival of a "Percy Jackson" series that, allegedly, would be shown over The CW. However, it was said the series would replace Lerman with another actor for the titular role as the TV network wanted the series to start with a clean slate.

Nonetheless, it has been learned that reports on "Percy Jackson" series are nothing but a hoax. In a Twitter post, Riordan says the news is fake and that he has no control over it becoming a reality.

Despite Riordan's clarification, though, reports asking whether fans can expect a "Percy Jackson" movie sequel or a TV series continue to circulate online. While it is unclear if either of the two will become a reality in the future, it is apparent that fans are not over and done with their "Percy Jackson" adulation.