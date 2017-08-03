Perrie Edwards, Gigi Hadid Feud: Zayn Malik Not Happy With Perrie Throwing Shade at Gigi

Instagram/perrieeele Featured in the image is Little Mix member Perrie Edwards

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards recently took a dig against her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik and his current girlfriend Gigi Hadid. During a recent performance of the group's "Shout Out To My Ex," Edwards changed the lyrics to throw shade at the couple.

In the song, Edwards originally sings "Hope she ain't faking it like I did." But for their recent concert in New Zealand, Edwards changed the lyrics to "Hope she ain't faking it like Hadid." After Edwards delivered that line, Jade Thirwall laughed so much she was unable to sing her own lines properly, E! News reported.

While Malik's fans called out Edwards for acting immaturely, Edwards' fans claim she didn't change the lyrics. Instead, her voice just cracked, causing "I did" to sound like "Hadid." As to Thirwall laughing, fans claimed that she was laughing at Edward's voice breaking.

However, a source close to Malik told Hollywood Life (via Capital FM) that Malik isn't happy with what Edwards did. "Zayn is disappointed in Perrie. There is really no need to keep rehashing the past and stirring up drama," the source said.

The source added that the former One Direction member thinks if Edwards has something she wants to, she should come at him. According to the source, Malik wants to leave Hadid out of the drama since she had nothing to do with Malik's break up from Edwards.

Meanwhile, Edwards hasn't given a comment on the issue.

Little Mix's "Shout Out to My Ex" is speculated to have made references to Edwards' split from Malik. After the song's release, Hadid reportedly responded to it, saying she thinks the lyrics to the song are immature and that Edwards should just move on and leave Malik alone.

Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik broke up in Aug. 2015 after four years of dating. They were briefly engaged before calling it quits. Malik dated Gigi Hadid a few months after the breakup. Edwards, on the other hand, was then linked to British Luke Pasqualino.