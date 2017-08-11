Perseid Meteor Shower 2017: Dates, How to View the Celestial Event in NY, LA

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill A stargazer tries to catch the Perseid Meteor Shower in 2015

The highly anticipated Perseid Meteor Shower will finally appear in the skies, and city-dwellers from New York and Los Angeles are still hoping to get the best view to watch the upcoming astronomical display.

Previous reports revealed that the Perseid Meteor Shower can be viewed in North American skies during the weekend of Aug. 11–13. The annual event can be considered as one of the best meteor showers. But for this year, the event will coincide with a particularly bright moon that could illuminate the sky.

Astronomer Caitlin Ahrens from the University of Arkansas reportedly described the upcoming meteor shower in an interview with Gizmodo.

"The Perseids appear to produce more fireballs than any other meteor shower, where fireballs are extra bright meteors," the astronomer stated. "In the case of the Perseids, these get to be almost as bright as Venus. So you'll have a better than decent chance of catching sight of a fireball, as well."

She also revealed the exact time to view the upcoming meteor shower properly. "The best times to observe will be after midnight, or 1am local daylight saving time, when your location will swing around to the 'front' of Earth's orbital direction."

But for those who are living in densely populated cities like New York and Los Angeles, there are specific places where residents can get hold of the spectacular meteor show.

According to reports, those in New York City can opt to go to the Inwood Hill Park in Upper Manhattan to catch the meteor shower during the weekend.

They can also choose to go to the Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn or the Carl Schurz Park in the Upper East Side. But if they are located anywhere near the Jamaica Bay of the Long Island, which is about two-hours away from the city, they can watch the meteor shower on the Ruffle Bar Island of the Cedar Point County Park.

Meanwhile, people from Los Angeles can visit the Angeles National Forest to watch the celestial event. They can also try to drop by the Santa Monica Mountains, the Topanga State Park, and the Malibu Creek State Park as their viewing option.