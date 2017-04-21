'Persona 5' 7th Boss Fight Guide: Two Essential Phases in Fighting Goro Akechi

Players of "Persona 5" know that boss fights are not to be taken lightly. With many bosses to defeat, it can get harder and harder to face each one. This is why it is best to be prepared, especially when it comes to the seventh boss: Goro Akechi.

Some readers may be surprised to find out that Akechi is an enemy in the game. After all, Akechi is a valuable component of the Phantom Thieves. However, his traitorous ways are revealed after Sae's dungeon.

There are two main phases when it comes to fighting Akechi, reports iDigitalTimes. The first phase involves the revelation of the extent of Akechi's powers, which includes being able to call on many Personas. He also has Power Charge in his arsenal, which means players should get ready to face his boosted abilities.

It is important for players to protect the protagonist at all costs, especially since Akechi has Megidolaon Heavy Multi-Hit Bless Attack and Megaton Raid Severe Physical Attack at his disposal. Keep in mind that attacking Akechi back will help, but heals are also key.

The second phase will be more intense, as Akechi unveils his identity as the black masked Persona User. A good rule of thumb is to use Magic Spells on your enemy in phase two. This is because Akechi will still be vulnerable to them despite his strength. Speaking of which, players should note that Akechi gets more powerful when his HP is over 50 percent. This means that his attacks will be more damaging, so players need to be ready with Recovery Skills.

Akechi's betrayal may come as a surprise to many, mostly because he is a trusted member of the Phantom Thieves. He is also highly skilled, having taken control of his Persona by himself. And while it may seem tough to defeat him at first, there is never any shame in trying.