'Persona 5: Dancing Star Night' Release Date News: New Dancing Game Spin-off Coming in 2018

The characters of the critically acclaimed "Persona 5" role-playing game will return in a rhythm game spin-off called the "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night" sometime in 2018.

Game developer Atlus reportedly confirmed that the characters from the latest installment of the "Persona" video game franchise will be back in the new dancing game sequel that will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Based on the trailer of the upcoming game, the "Persona 5" protagonist Joker will be seen dancing all over different places in Tokyo such as the Shibuya Station Square as well as one of the game's early Palaces. He is also joined by his friends Ryuji Sakamoto, Ann Takamaki, and Makoto Niijima.

The spin-off is expected to be released in Japan in the spring of 2018. However, there is no announcement yet regarding the game's release in the Western markets.

Similarly, another dancing spin-off for "Persona 3" will be released together with "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night." It will feature the game's male protagonist and his friends Junpei Iori, Yukari Takeba, and the female android named Aigis.

Aside from the two spin-offs, the game developer will also release the sequel to the 2014-released crossover role-playing video game "Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth" called the "Persona Q2."

While details about the sequel remain scarce, reports speculate that the characters from "Persona 5" might be featured in the upcoming game based on the appearance of the Phantom Thieves logo on the teaser website of "Persona Q2."

However, there are no details yet that could confirm if the characters of "Persona 5" will interact with the other characters from the previous installments of the "Persona" video game series based on the "Megami Tensei" franchise.

More details about the upcoming release of "Persona 5: Dancing Star Night," "Persona 3: Dancing Moon Night," and "Persona Q2" are expected to be revealed soon.