'Persona 5' Guide, Tips: Kaneshiro Vault PIN and Boss Fight Walkthrough

One of the things that "Persona 5" players will be tasked to do in the game is to bring Junya Kaneshiro to justice, which entails quite the challenge.

(Photo: Atlus)A promotional image of "Persona 5."

The baddie can be found in his palace. By the end of it, there will be vaults that need to be unlocked with PIN codes in order to get to him.

"Persona 5" players can find clues in the area, but for those who are having trouble, here are the codes needed to gain access to the vaults.

For the first one, gamers should key in 0102 (RICH). The second one is 0931 (REAP) and the third vault unlocks with the pin code 2319 (HUGE).

After that, "Persona 5" players should find a sub-boss in the main room, which, when defeated, should allow them to reach the panel just behind him.

Players will need to press the right button then the left one and enter the inner ring, press the button on that panel there before returning to the previous ring.

They will have to press the button on the panel again. Only by then will "Persona 5" gamers will get to access the final vault with the pin code 1841.

The area will be for the players to fully explore and when searched enough, they could find a route that will help the Phantom Thieves to infiltrate.

For the boss battle in this "Persona 5" dungeon, players will first find Kaneshiro as a fruit fly. They can use Curse attacks to weaken him as well as bombarding him with melee attacks.

Gamers know they have successfully exhaust him when he summons his powerful four-legged robot friend, Piggytron to continue the fight for him.

The fighting mech has no weaknesses so the best chance of defeating it is again with a barrage of melee attacks, which should slow it down.

"Persona 5" players will then see Kaneshiro return just as Piggytron prepares for a spin attack. This will be the perfect time to knock him out and end up so that he will fall in front of he gets to be at the receiving end of the robot's attack.

This will not stop him completely as he will use Piggytron to launch a Fear Gas attack, which players can answer with Amrita Shower. Distracting him with something shiny could work too.

This should do the trick and will finally allow "Persona 5" players to run off with the treasure and justice served.