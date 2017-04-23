'Persona 5' News: Atlus' Latest Move Hints a Bunch of Spinoffs for Game

Atlus is nowhere near done with "Persona 5." In fact, the developer is just getting started with regard to expanding the hit role-playing game.

(Photo: Atlus)A promotional image for "Persona 5",

The studio has recently registered several domains related to "Persona 5." The names used are not ones that fans recognize from existing games.

A Twitter user by the name MysticDistance spotted domains P5D.jp and P5U.jp registered by Atlus of late. Persona Central revealed there is a bunch more.

It turns out that Atlus also registered plenty more including Persona8.jp, Persona9.jp and Persona10.jp, which the site says are for future iterations of the game.

Persona Central explains that this does not mean these titles are on the way and that Atlus is simply registering the domains to make sure they are there at their disposal when the times comes they need to use them. Also, this is to make sure no one else gets to use them.

Atlus also registered P5AG.jp, P5R.jp, PersonaDance.jp and PQ2.jp. They might be familiar to some as they actually popped up in a consumer survey from February by the company.

In that poll, Atlus asked fans what they want to see next. There were options like a dance or fighting game version of "Persona 5" and another one with "added scenarios and new elements."

There were also suggestions of an action, board game, online game or a shooting game iteration of "Persona" as well as a c0ntinuation or remake of "Persona Q."

The registered website domains seem to hint what the fans decided they want to see next in the "Persona" franchise and that Atlus is looking to honor what they chose.

The developer has never been shy in saying that they are already working on the next game after "Persona 5." These revelations suggest that fans might hear the specifics on that sooner rather than later.