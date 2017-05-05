'Persona 5' News: 'Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha' and 'Catherine' DLC Sets Now Available

Developers have released a steady stream of downloadable content for "Persona 5" and there are now two more sets available for players to get.

AtlusSome of the costumes included in the recently released 'Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha' DLC pack for 'Persona 5'

Unlike many of the previously released DLC sets, the new ones that have been released do not include outfits worn by characters in previous "Persona" games.

Instead, the outfits and items included in these DLC packs are ones inspired by other Atlus-developed titles.

The first DLC pack is one that features costumes worn by the characters from the "Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha" series. The image posted by Atlus shows "Persona 5's" protagonist wearing Raidou's easily recognizable outfit, while Morgana is now shown as a black cat with big, green eyes, similar to how Gouto is depicted in the "Devil Summoner" games.

Other members of the Phantom Thieves have been given "Student Uniform Costumes" that again look a lot like the ones that are included in those "Devil Summoner" titles.

Players who get the "Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha" DLC set will also receive a new battle theme and battle jingle. The "Kuzunoha Tubes" are also included in this pack.

The "Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha" DLC pack is available for $6.99.

Next up, "Persona 5" players can now also get the DLC set that features elements from the game "Catherine."

Upon purchasing this DLC pack, players will obtain a costume for the game's protagonist that will allow him to look like "Catherine's" Vincent Brooks. Ann Takamaki will then have access to the outfit that will enable her to closely resemble the titular Catherine, while Morgana gets a sheep costume.

Battle tunes inspired by "Catherine" are also in the DLC pack together with the set specific accessory known as the "Lamb's Pillow."

The "Catherine" DLC set is available for players to purchase for $6.99.

More news about "Persona 5" should be made available in the near future.