'Persona 5' News: Five DLC Sets Now Available for Players to Download, More Coming Later This Month

Numerous downloadable content packs are set to be released for "Persona 5," and some of these have been made available to players just recently.

As DualShockers noted in a new report, five new DLC sets have now been officially released for the role-playing game.

Notably, one of the DLC sets is one that players can get for free.

The "Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set" delivers exactly what its name promises, providing some of the game's characters with extra outfits that look like they were taken straight out of their closets.

Two other costume packs are now available, and these contain the outfits worn by some of the characters in "Persona 4" and "Persona 3." Special BGM tracks are also included in the packs and both are similarly priced at $6.99.

Players looking for more useful additions can consider purchasing the two DLC Persona sets.

The first of these sets includes Izanagi from "Persona 4" as well as his Picaro variation. The other DLC pack contains "Persona 3's" Orpheus along with the Picaro version of this being. The two DLC Persona packs are available for $2.99 each.

Following the release of the aforementioned DLC packs, there are seven more sets that are coming to "Persona 5" before the end of April, according to the game's official website.

On April 18, four more packs will be released, giving players access to the Kaguya, Kaguya Picaro, Thanatos and Thanatos Picaro Personas as well as to the costumes inspired by the outfits worn by the characters in "Shin Megami Tensei: Persona" and "Persona 2."

A week after that, players will then be able to acquire new costumes from the "Shin Megami Tensei IV" and "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" sets. One more DLC pack featuring swimsuits for the game's characters will also be made available for free on April 25.

There are also some more "Persona 5" DLC items that are scheduled to go on sale next month.