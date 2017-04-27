'Persona 5' News: Free DLC 'Swimsuit Set' Now Available, Other Paid Packs Also Released

"Persona 5" owners can opt to get several downloadable content packs for the game, including ones they do not even need to pay for.

YouTube courtesy of AtlusUSANew DLC sets are also set to be released for 'Persona 5' next month

For instance, free stickers for the Morgana Car were already released previously, and even before then, players could likewise download the "Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set" that players also did not need to spend money on to get.

Now, there is one more free DLC pack players can download, and it is the "Swimsuit Set" that provides the Phantom Thieves with new outfits to wear if they want to just sit back, relax and spend some time soaking up the sun on a beach somewhere.

The "Swimsuit Set" was not the only new DLC pack released for the game on April 25.

Two other DLC packs were finally made available on that day, though these are ones that "Persona 5" players will have to spend some money on.

The first of these DLC packs is the one based on "Persona 4: Dancing All Night." Players who purchase this pack can now have the Phantom Thieves trade in their normal costumes for outfits that are best suited for taking to the dance floor. There is also a special battle theme players can get from this DLC pack along with the item known as the Midnight Bandana.

Also available now is the set based on "Shin Megami Tensei IV." Unique outfits and a battle theme that "Shin Megami Tensei IV" players may recognize are included together with the Gauntlet.

The "Persona 4: Dancing All Night" and "Shin Megami Tensei IV" DLC packs are on sale for $6.99 each.

On May 2, "Persona 5" players will also have the opportunity to get two more DLC sets, with one of them based on the game known as "Catherine" while the other includes elements of "Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha" and both of them are similarly priced at $6.99.