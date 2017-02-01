'Persona 5' DLC Packs Prices, Launch Date To Be Revealed Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The western version of "Persona 5" is still a few months away from being released. But while players wait, they can get to know more about the downloadable content packs that have already been announced for the role-playing game.

Persona 5 official websiteSeveral DLC costume and Persona sets have been confirmed for western version of 'Persona 5'

Developers have been detailing these DLC packs over on Twitter, and thus far, quite a few costume and Persona sets have already been confirmed.

Among those already expected to be made available are costume sets featuring outfits from "Persona 4," "Shin Megami Tensei IV," "Catherine," "Devil Summoner Raidou Kuzunoha" and "Persona 4: Dancing All Night."

Notably, these DLC costume sets are also available for the Japanese version of the game, so that could be a pretty good indicator that fans in the west will not be missing out on additional outfits.

Moving on now to the Persona sets, quite a few of these have also been confirmed for the game.

Additional Personas that players can expect to see include Orpheus, Kaguya, Thanatos and Izanagi as well as their Picaro variants.

These additional Personas figure to be more helpful in battle, and there may also be more sets of them revealed in the very near future.

As fans may have noticed, these announced DLC sets still have no prices or release dates attached to them just yet. These important details should be known soon enough, however, with developers stating that they will be "announced on a later date."

Once officially released in the United States, "Persona 5" will task players with taking control of the Phantom Thieves as they attempt to enforce their own brand of justice against nefarious individuals.

The new game is also expected to give players access to even larger dungeons as well as numerous side missions.

Players in the U.S. will be able to try out "Persona 5's" new features for themselves as soon as the game is released on April 4 worldwide.