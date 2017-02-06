'Persona 5' News, Release Date: Atlus Reveals Plans for Expansion; Dance and Fighting Game As Options

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It looks like Atlus has more planned for "Persona 5," but this time, the game studio wants fans to help them figure out what should be next for the game.

AtlusA screenshot from "Persona 5"

Atlus asks in one of the questions which title they would prefer. A full-on "Persona 5" sequel was one of the choices although there were also other interesting options.

Some of the options included a version of "Persona 5" with "additional scenarios and new elements," a fighting game iteration and a dance game with "sound action."

An idea of a "Persona 5" fighting game being dubbed as "Persona 5 Arena" was first thrown around by "Persona 4 Arena Ultimax" director Kazuhisa Wada during the Arc Revolution Cup back in October last year.

"Regarding a Persona 5 Arena title ... We've just finished putting our all into Persona 5 itself, so it'd have to be something we'd discuss further down the line," he said, according to Persona Central.

"But I definitely want to make it happen. I'd appreciate it if everyone made their voices heard and sent their requests in regards to this," he went on to say.

Of course, it looks like the next move that Atlus will make in terms of "Persona 5" will depend on the preference of fans and ultimately, the result of their online survey.

Other choices included a high-definition (HD) console remake of one of the first three "Persona" titles, a board game, an online game or a shooting game based on the "Persona" series and a continuation of "Persona Q" and remake to other platforms.

Atlus also asked fans where they would like to play these titles with PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and PS Vita as the options.

Whatever the preference of fans shall be the next offering by Atlus. It is unknown what it is at the moment, but the game studio has a lot planned for the "Persona" series either way. Atlus plans to announce a number of new titles this year.