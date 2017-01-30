'Persona 5' Release Date News 2017: Fortune-teller, Reporter and Two More New Confidants Revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A squad of new confidants coming to "Persona 5" to aid players in their missions in the upcoming game have been revealed in a batch of new trailers.

AtlusA screenshot from the "Person 5" trailer

First on the list is the pint-sized "Gun About" prodigy Shinya Oda, who is deemed "one of Japan's most accomplished shooting game players" and would help players practice marksmanship in the arcade.

"Spending time with him can help the Phantom Thieves learn some nifty gun skills that can be used in battle, such as the ability to enter a gun-based All-out Attack after a successful ambush with Bullet Hail, scare enemies during negotiation with Warning Shot, and much more," Atlus described the "Persona 5" confidant.

Next one is Ichiko Ohya, a journalist who is a regular customer at the Crossroads Bar in Shinjuku. Phantom Thieves will benefit working with her, thanks to their special "deal."

Having a connection with a reporter like Ichiko in "Persona 5" means that she can write about stories about the Thieves based on the "interesting tidbits" provided by the protagonist himself.

The description for this "Persona 5" confidant reads, "The public is going crazy for more news about the mysterious masked group, so why not just let Ichiko give it to them? Besides, having more fame/infamy is great for the team's street cred. Oh, and she'll also provide useful abilities like making it harder for the security level to fill during Palace heists."

"Persona 5" players can also turn to Chihaya Mifune, a fortune teller who can supply information with regard to the future of the protagonists by performing "special fortune readings."

These can, in turn, translate into buffs that "Persona 5" gamers will surely find useful. These include such as an increased growth rate of a social stat or a deeper bond with a confidant.

Last but not the least is Yuuki Mishima, a social media savant who manages to uncover the identity of the protagonist in "Persona 5." This leads the Thieves to make him a part of the crew.

He created the Aficionado Website for the Thieves, a place where fans or "phans" rather, of the group can go to support them. Yuuki also provides buffs that improve experience points earned from battle and even allow backup members to get EXP.

"Persona 5" will be released in North America and Europe on April 4.