'Persona 5' Review: Why This New RPG Is Being Hailed as One of the Best

Gamers who check the news about the industry every now and then have likely seen that "Persona 5" has been garnering praise left and right from several critics.

That this latest installment of the series has been getting high marks is not that surprising, considering that its predecessor, "Persona 4," was also pretty well received.

Still, the amount of praise being heaped upon this newer game is quite remarkable, as it even currently possesses a Metascore of 93 on Metacritic. And for those wondering why this is the case, there are several reasons.

Right off the bat, it is hard not to notice the eye-catching style of "Persona 5." "Persona" games have typically featured distinct looks anyway, but it seems that developers really went all out when it comes to this entry in the series, as they have even stylized the menus.

"Persona 5" is not presented in a way that is similar to every other Japanese role-playing games out there on the market, and that has worked out pretty well for it.

Beyond that, this game also presents players with numerous things to do. Playthroughs can routinely stretch well over 120-130 hours depending on how much of the side content players check out. And when it comes to games, having a lot to do beats running out of stuff to do midway through a playthrough.

Obviously, there are also some things about "Persona 5" that are not as good, with issues about its localization having already been brought up previously and there may also be some players who feel restricted by the daily progression system this game utilizes.

For many players though, it seems that the good elements of this game have greatly outweighed the bad and they have shown a willingness to sink as much time as they can into this JRPG experience.

